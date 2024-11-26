Lost, found and busted

A pair of drug dealers are behind bars after accidentally leaving “a hefty amount of ketamine” on a train and reporting it missing to train staff.

Jordan McCourt-Knight, 30, and Harley Hall, 28, left the drugs, with a street value of $25,000-$50,000, on a train at Newport station in South Wales, back in 2019, with McCourt-Knight reporting them missing. That led to a lengthy investigation, with the pair now finally being brought to justice, according to Shropshire Star.

The duo, it turns out, were part of a major drug trafficking ring. A subsequent search of McCourt-Knight’s house turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia, several cell phones and more than $2,000 in cash.

Hall was found with thousands of dollars in cash and more than a kilogram of marijuana.

McCourt-Knight pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine and MDMA and five counts of conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis, and will serve six years and three months in jail.

Hall also pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine and MDMA, three counts of conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis, and one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis. He will be in jail for five years and 10 months.