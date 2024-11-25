Now arriving at gate 12 … “We got a boy”

While traveling through Miami-International Airport recently, a woman ended up with an undeclared item she hadn’t counted on.

The unidentified pregnant woman’s water suddenly broke and she went into labor near a checkpoint security area.

Airport staff immediately called 911 to report a “possible miscarriage,” but before medics even got there, the 911 operator received an urgent update: one of the officers is heard saying, “We got a boy,” according to audio from the call obtained by WSVN-TV.

Paramedics rushed the woman and child to a local hospital.

The mom is believed to have been in between flights when her water broke.

So far, there is no word on how the mother or her baby are doing.