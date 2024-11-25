Man drives to Mar-a-Lago to talk to Donald Trump — in a stolen car

A Sarasota, Florida, man should have known he wouldn’t get far when he drove to Mar-a-Lago and asked to speak with President-elect Donald Trump, especially since the car he was in was stolen.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Farbod Dolat, drove up to Trump’s Florida residence in a rental car, which had been listed under a woman’s name. According to an arrest report obtained by WWSB-TV, the unidentified woman told police the suspect had taken off with the vehicle when she went into a bank to get money for a car they had planned on purchasing.

The Palm Beach Police got confirmation that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Dolat was arrested and now faces charges of vehicle theft and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.