MCFR: Chief Palmer Retires, Jensen New Chief

On Friday, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue posted the following to their Facebook page:

Today marked a significant day at Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue. Chief Palmer is retiring after 45 years of dedicated service and a successful career.

Todays Transfer of Command Ceremony thanks Chief Palmer for his leadership and guidance and welcomes Chief Jensen as our new Fire Chief.

Friends, family, co-workers, regional partners and the community came together to celebrate this milestone. We look forward to the future and are thankful for both of these gentlemen.

Thank you Chief Palmer and welcome to your new role Chief Jensen!