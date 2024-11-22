Man! I Feel Like A Hero

A dog that came down with a chronic cough after inhaling grass is back to his old self, thanks to country singer Shania Twain.

Ellana Farrow says 5-year-old border collie Jax loves howling along with Shania’s hits, including “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” So when he suddenly stopped “singing along” to Twain’s songs, she knew something was wrong, according to the New York Post.

When the cough persisted for a couple of weeks, Farrow took Jax to the vet, who discovered a nearly 2-inch-long grass seed embedded in his lungs.

Says Ellana, “Jax is back to his normal self and out running with me and chasing Frisbees like nothing ever happened. Best of all he’s singing again.”