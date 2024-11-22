Holy mackerel — Norwegian fisherman catch 377-footer

Three young Norwegian fisherman have quite a story to tell after casting their net out and catching a U.S. Nuclear-powered submarine, according to The Barents Observer.

The submarine was the USS Virginia, a nuclear-powered attack sub 115 meters — over 377 feat — long. Submarines of this type commonly surface in the sheltered fjords outside Tromsø, Norway to bring onboard supplies or new crew members.

The submarine got part of the gear from the net in her propeller, likely when she was still sailing at surface.

The young men are out a fishing net, but they’ll have quite a fish story to tell for years to come.