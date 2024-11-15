Kingdom of the spiders: UK zoo releases thousands of giant spiders

A U.K. zoo recently revealed that it released thousands of giant spiders “the size of your hand” into the wild, to the delight of, well, virtually no one.

“Ten years ago we helped release THOUSANDS of GIANT spiders back into the UK!” the Chester Zoo shared on Facebook.

“The fen raft spiders were bred right here at the zoo, and we’re super happy to report there are now more than 10,000 breeding females… and they’ve just had the biggest mating season on record!” the post continued.

“You can’t miss them, they grow to be the size of your hand! Honestly, you’re so welcome,” the post concluded.

Suffice it to say many of the commenters didn’t share the zoo’s excitement.

“I love you Chester Zoo & very well done and all that, everyone does an amazing job – but honestly….could you not have kept these to yourselves,” said one.

Another wrote, “I need to know where they live so I can make sure I never get within 50 miles of one.”

Not everyone was creeped out by the news.

As one pointed out, “Too many of the human species kill anything they see they don’t like unable to realise that their species relies on all others for their existence. Spiders have their important place in the order of our world.”