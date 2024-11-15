London cop makes ironing a whiz

Scotland Yard is trying to iron out the mystery of which one among its ranks filled an iron at one of London’s biggest police stations with urine.

The Met is considering charging the culprit with one count of criminal damage over the prank, which left officers’ uniforms stained with pee, and another for damaging an unspecified piece of police equipment, according to The Sun.

“Slasher of the Yard needs to be caught as soon as possible — It will be a great relief to everyone,” retired Met detective chief inspector Mick Neville said.