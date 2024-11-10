NFL Sunday

Jake Bates makes 52-yarder at buzzer, Lions overcome Jared Goff’s 5 INTs to rally past Texans 26-23

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Bates made a 52-yard field goal as time expired, and the Detroit Lions overcame a career-high five interceptions by Jared Goff to rally for a 26-23 win over the Houston Texans. The Lions improved to 8-1 for the first time since 1954 with their seventh straight victory overall and fifth in a row on the road. Detroit trailed 23-7 at halftime after Goff threw three interceptions in the first two quarters, and he threw two more picks in the third. Nonetheless, the Lions scored 16 straight points to tie it with about five minutes to go on Bates’ 58-yard field goal. Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a go-ahead try from 58 yards for the Texans.

Chiefs block Broncos’ potential winner as time expires, hold on for 16-14 win to remain perfect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal blocked Broncos kicker Wil Lutz’s 35-yard field goal attempt as time expired, and Kansas City escaped with a 16-14 victory over the Broncos that extended the Super Bowl champs’ winning streak to 15 games. The Chiefs had taken the lead on Harrison Butker’s field goal with 5:57 remaining, but Bo Nix and the Broncos marched back down the field. They set up Lutz for the winner, but Chenal came up the middle amid a big push by the Kansas City defensive line to get his hand on the kick. The Chiefs became only the fifth team to follow a Super Bowl triumph 9-0. The Broncos dropped to 5-5.

Russell Wilson’s TD pass to Mike Williams lifts the Steelers over the Commanders 28-27

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Russell Wilson shook off his first interception in 11 months and hit trade-deadline pickup Mike Williams for a 32-yard touchdown with less than 2 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter to lift the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 28-27 comeback victory over Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Coming off a bye, the AFC North-leading Steelers won their fourth game in a row Sunday to improve to 7-2. They are 3-0 since Wilson took over from Justin Fields as the starting QB. Wilson was 14 for 28 for 195 yards, the three TDs and the one pick. Washington led 24-14 but couldn’t hold on. It fell to 7-3.

Hurts accounts for 4 TDs as Eagles roll past bumbling, Prescott-less Cowboys 34-6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for a pair of scores, and the Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a 34-6 victory over the bumbling Cowboys. It was the first game since Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott tore a hamstring. Hurts shook off two sacks from Micah Parsons in the star pass rusher’s return from injury. He connected with Dallas Goedert for one of the TDs after his tight end missed three games with a hamstring issue. The Eagles took over first place in the NFC East with their fifth consecutive victory. Dallas fell to 0-4 at home in a fourth straight loss overall. Cooper Rush didn’t look anything like the replacement who went 4-1 filling in for Prescott two years ago, going 13 of 23 for just 45 yards.

Moody shrugs off 3 missed FGs to kick 49ers past Buccaneers 23-20 in McCaffrey’s season debut

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Moody redeemed himself after missing three earlier field goals by booting a 44-yarder as time expired to give the San Francisco 49ers a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in running back Christian McCaffrey’s season debut. In his first game back after being sidelined three weeks with a sprained ankle, Moody also kicked field goals of 28 and 33 yards for the defending NFC champion 49ers, who have won consecutive games for the first time this season. But the usually reliable kicker also missed wide left from 49 and 50 yards before missing wide right on a 44-yard attempt that would have given San Francisco a six-point lead with 3:09 remaining.