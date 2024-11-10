Give ’em a hand: Art gallery removes ‘disturbing’ sculpture

A controversial sculpture sitting atop City Gallery Wellington in Wellington, New Zealand, for the past five years is sadly — or happily, depending on your opinion of it — being removed.

Quasi, named in part for Quasimodo, the titular character from Victor Hugo‘s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, is a 16-foot statue created by Australia-based sculptor Ronnie van Hout that features an upside-down hand, perched on two fingers with a likeness of the artist’s frowning face on it.

While the sculpture has delighted some, others have found it downright “disturbing,” prompting the art gallery to finally take it down, according to the New York Post.

Quasi is being moved to an undisclosed location. Those not in favor can just talk to the hand.