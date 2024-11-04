Phony dentist leaves patient grinding her teeth

A Texas woman is facing criminal charges for impersonating a dentist after giving one patient a “botched” root canal.

The victim suffered “a tremendous amount of pain” due to 46-year-old Angelica Vivas‘ actions, according to court documents obtained by ABC News affiliate KTRK-TV.

The patient says the damage was so severe, she’ll have to undergo surgery, costing her thousands of dollars.

“Financially, it really hurts. I’m using my savings, looking to borrow money, because I don’t have it. I’m looking for a doctor willing to work with me,” the woman tells the outlet.

Vivas faces two felony charges with two counts of practicing dentistry and dental surgery without a license.

While the case proceeds, she is prohibited from advertising or providing any dental services.