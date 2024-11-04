Latest Canadian crime wave has stomachs churning

A new kind of theft is spreading across one Canadian city.

Grocery stores in Guelph, a city in Ontario, have experienced large-scale thefts involving an unlikely commodity — good old fashioned butter.

Seven such thefts have been recorded in the last 10 months, according to Guelph Today, all with the same M.O.: the thieves place multiple cases of butter in a shopping cart, then leave through a receiving door or emergency exit, then make their getaway in an awaiting car.

The suspects, who most recently made off with $936 worth of the dairy product, fit the same description as a previous heist, though it’s not known if all of the thefts are related.