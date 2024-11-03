Sign of the times: College ditches logo because students can’t read cursive

Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, is redesigning its logo because, by George, the students can’t read it.

In 2013 the college, named after the nation’s first president, unveiled a new logo that featured George Washington‘s original signature. But because cursive is no longer taught universally in K-12 education, “the script — especially this highly stylized version — was difficult to read and not immediately recognizable for many prospective students,” Brian Speer, Washington College’s vice president for marketing and communication, says in a release.

“This was counterproductive when it came to name recognition and identity,” he adds.

The new logo features the Washington family crest, the shield with three red stars and two red stripes, a symbol that has been part of the Washington College seal as far back as the earliest visual records held in the college archives, per the release.

The logo also includes the college’s name in a modern and easy-to-read font.