Cockatoo finally freed after being stuck in market for a month

Well, this story’s for the birds.

A cockatoo is finally free after spending nearly a month stuck in a supermarket in Sydney, Australia.

The bird, a sulphur-crested cockatoo that the public named Mickey, flew through a loading dock at the store at Campbelltown’s Macarthur Square shopping center and had been unable to figure out how to escape. It also kept evading those trying to capture it and set it free.

But it could be that Mickey was enjoying himself at the store. According to The Guardian, while Sydney Metropolitan Wildlife Services said the “poor bird hasn’t had any dark for over four weeks,” he was being fed “brioche and water” by a night manager “who was very fond of the bird.”

But Mickey’s captivity finally came to an end on Tuesday, when he was captured by a rescuer named Ravi, who brought a fellow cockatoo named Doris along to help lead Mickey into a crate for transport.

“Mickey is looking pretty healthy, all things considered,” the Metropolitan Wildlife Services said on social media, noting he will now be released back in the wild. They add, “We hope he stays out of trouble and lays off the brioche for many years to come.”