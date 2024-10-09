Driver picking up his drunk friend nabbed for DWI

Friends don’t let friends drive drunk … and friends who don’t drive drunk shouldn’t let friends who do drive drunk drive them home when they don’t want to drive home drunk.

That was apparently the case recently when police Westchester County police pulled over a car driving erratically in Mount Kisco, New York, and noticed the smell of alcohol and an open beer can in the center console. The guy was reportedly on his way to pick up his inebriated pal from a local bar — but he had been drinking too!

“We commend the first guy for making the responsible decision not to get behind the wheel. His friend should have done the same,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Needless to say, the unnamed designated drunken driver failed a sobriety test and was arrested.