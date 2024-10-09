81-year-old loses bid to become oldest Miss Universe contestant

It was a beauty pageant for the ages — or in this case, the aged.

Choi Soon-hwa, an 81-year-old South Korean fashion model, came up short in her bid to become the oldest Miss Universe contestant.

The pageant, which up until this year had been limited to contestants between the ages of 18 and 28, lifted the age restriction to make the competition “more modern and diverse,” according to The Associated Press.

The swimsuit competition and several other restrictions related to education levels, height and foreign language abilities were also eliminated to open the contest to more women.

Choi was a finalist in the competition, and although she didn’t win, she did take home “best dresser” honors.

“Even at this age, I had the courage to grab onto an opportunity and take on a challenge,” Choi told the AP ahead of the pageant.

“I want people to look at me and realize that you can live healthier and find joy in life when you find things you want to do and challenge yourself to achieve that dream,” she adds.

You go, girl — er, lady.