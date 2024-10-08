Some clown got caught robbing a garden supply store — literally

Warning: If you’re scared of clowns, don’t read any further.

Derek Johnson, the owner of a Donaldson, Tennessee, garden supply store was creeped out when the business’ surveillance camera caught a man wearing a clown mask attempting to steal a propane tank and a saw blade, he tells WTVS-TV.

Rather than approach the suspect, Johnson spoke to him over the store’s loudspeaker, after which, the would-be robber skedaddled.

“I’m processing. Am I really scared of clowns, or are there more?” Johnson said.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.