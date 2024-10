(NOTE LANGUAGE) Talk about a s*** storm!

An explosion of human sewage erupted on a road in China recently, leaving cars and pedestrians drenched in poop.

Video obtained by The Sun shows the “poo-cano” shooting up nearly 33 feet in the air before landing on everything — and we mean everything — on or near the roadway.

The explosion was apparently the result of a pressure test on some newly laid pipes.

Needless to say, the pipes crapped out.