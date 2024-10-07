TSA arrests man carrying fake pistol — and a lot of drugs

Trying to sneak a gun past security isn’t a bright move, especially when your suitcase is loaded with drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Olaf Seyler, a 60-year-old O’ahu, Hawaii, resident, was arrested on drug charges at the Hilo International Airport after X-ray screening picked up what appeared to be a gun in his carry-on luggage, according to Big Island Video News.

A search of the bag turned up an imitation Glock 17 airsoft pistol, as well as a glass smoking pipe with white powdery substances within the stem, 27 individual 1-inch resealable packets containing methamphetamine and what amounted to 12,000 lethal doses of fentanyl, along with a functional digital scale.

Seyler was arrested and charged with five counts of promotion of a dangerous drug.