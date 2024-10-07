Now that’s speedy justice

A Detroit judge who found himself in the hot seat for handcuffing a 15-year-old girl while she was on a field trip to his courtroom, putting her in jail clothes and threatening to lock her up is getting a taste of his own medicine.

Following a suspension back in August, Judge Kenneth King is back on the bench, albeit with a slight demotion.

King, who had been hearing major felony cases, has been relegated to handling speeding tickets and other relatively minor offenses, according to The Associated Press. He’s also been ordered to attend social-emotional training.

King got in trouble for scolding a 15-year-old girl for falling asleep and having what he considered to be a bad attitude while visiting his courtroom with other teens.