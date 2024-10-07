Nearly a quarter of Americans suffer the “Sunday scaries”

If you’re currently having a “case of the Mondays,” chances are you felt some “Sunday scaries” the day before — and you’re not alone.
A new survey shows nearly 25% of Americans feel a sense of dread on Sunday as the weekend comes to a close and a work week looms ever closer.
According to the poll of 2,000 Americans that was commissioned by Pacific Foods, 36% spend their Sundays worrying about all they have to do during the week. Twenty-eight percent fret about doing things they need to do at home before the work week starts up again.
Thirty-three percent get stressed because they’re unsure what lies ahead for them.
That said, we apparently fight tooth and nail to make the most of our weekends — sometimes by doing nothing much at all: 51% binge their favorite shows and 42% watch movies.
The same percentage sleep in as much as possible, while 31% try to enjoy what’s left of the weekend by cooking.
Twenty-six percent actually venture out of the house to take a walk.
However, there’s work to be done, too, with 34% lamenting laundry on Sundays; 23% suck it up and finally do the dishes; and 21% stave off nagging — or follow-through on it — by doing yard work.
