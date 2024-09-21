QB Jordan Love questionable for Packers’ game Sunday at Tennessee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with the Tennessee Titans as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Love has been practicing on a limited basis each of the last three days after sitting out the Packers’ 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Love injured his left medial collateral ligament Sept. 6 during the final series of the Packers’ 34-29 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. Former Titans quarterback Malik Willis would start if Love is unable to play.