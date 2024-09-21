Better than Babe Ruth? Ohtani’s feats make the superstar a legend even among MLB peers

If baseball fans are lucky, Shohei Ohtani’s greatness in the batter’s box and maybe even on the pitching mound could be on display for at least another decade. But in the minds of many, the 30-year-old is already on the shortlist of the sport’s all-time legends. The Japanese superstar added to his feats on Thursday, becoming the first player in Major League Baseball history to have 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in one season. Ohtani is only in his eighth big-league season after playing five years in Japan.

Phillies clinch 3rd straight playoff berth and close in on NL East title

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their third consecutive playoff appearance by beating the New York Mets 12-2. Assured at least a National League wild card, the Phillies can secure their first NL East title since 2011 with one more win this weekend against the second-place Mets at Citi Field. With the division crown so close, Philadelphia planned a mellow celebration following Friday night’s game — hoping to let loose soon with a boozy clubhouse bash after locking up first place. Seeking their third World Series championship, the Phillies overtook Atlanta for the division lead on May 3 and haven’t trailed since.