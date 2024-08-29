Curry & Aiyuk Stay In Bay Area With Contract Extentions

Stephen Curry signs $63 million extension with Warriors for 2026-27 season

Stephen Curry has signed a one-year extension with the Golden State Warriors for the 2026-27 season, one in which the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader and Olympic gold medalist will earn nearly $63 million. The team announced the signing. ESPN first reported the agreement was in place, and Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, later confirmed it to The Associated Press. Curry is now guaranteed about $178 million for the next three seasons; about $55.8 million for this season, about $59.6 million for 2025-26 and now about $62.6 million — the most the Warriors could offer by league rule — for 2026-27.

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk ends contract dispute, agrees to 4-year, $120M deal, AP sources say

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Aiyuk’s long contract dispute with San Francisco came to an end Thursday when he agreed on a four-year contract to stay with the 49ers. A person familiar with the deal says the sides came to the agreement after Aiyuk missed his second straight practice despite being cleared by team doctors to participate. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. NFL Network first reported the agreement that will pay Aiyuk $120 million over four years with $76 million in guarantees.