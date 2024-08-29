Man’s jukebox selection hits sour note with other bar patrons

A man is nursing a possible broken jaw after being beaten up over his jukebox selection at a Providence, Rhode Island, bar.

The 40-year-old victim told police that three men dragged him outside and assaulted him, knocking him unconscious over a song selection he made on the jukebox, according to Providence’s GoLocal News.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Sadly, the offending song title was not revealed, which might have served as a public service for the bar’s future patrons.