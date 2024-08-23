Gen Z and millennials say relaxing on vacation is a “waste of time”

While Gen X and baby boomers logically think kicking back is the best part of vacation, that’s not the case for their younger counterparts.

A new Talker Research poll commissioned by Apple Vacations shows that while 51% of Gen X, and 57% of boomers think relaxing is the best part of vacation, 29% of Gen Z and 30% of millennials think it’s a “waste of time.”

This isn’t to say those younger people don’t like vacations: 54% of Gen Z and 45% of millennials prioritize having memorable experiences while on vacay. In fact, Millennials are the most travel-focused, with 38% calling it a priority vs. an average of 28% for Americans of all ages; Gen Z is also above-average, with 35% prioritizing travel.

That said, 59% of those polled agreed their priorities have changed when it comes to vacation as they’ve gotten older, from seeking adventure to seeking a good chill.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.