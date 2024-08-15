Crowds snatch cases of booze from parking lot after bar’s eviction

What is the old saying — one bar’s eviction is another man’s happy hour?

OK, that may not be exactly how the saying goes, but that was the case for some lucky people after the owners of Atlanta’s Red Martini lounge were evicted and people made off with boxes of alcohol left out in the parking lot on Aug. 7.

The club’s owners lost their lease a year ago after the landlord claimed it owed more than $55,000 in back rent, according to a court order obtained by WSB-TV, but the lounge’s attorney denies the claim.

“This eviction was 100% illegal,” attorney Alcide L. Honoré said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “Red Martini has consistently paid its rent, even overpaying monthly to avoid any disputes related to nonpayment. Claims of back rent issues are entirely unfounded.”

Adds Honoré, “The lack of professionalism and concern displayed by the Fulton County Marshal’s Department resulted in a chaotic and dangerous scene, with multiple individuals brandishing firearms, numerous thefts, injuries, and substantial losses for Red Martini.”