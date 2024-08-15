Speeding driver passes out 3 times during traffic stop

Florida deputies who pulled a driver over for speeding along the interstate discovered he was in possession of more than just a lead foot.

The cops reported smelling marijuana in the car, and the driver, Anthony James Jr., passed out three times during the traffic stop, according to a police report obtained by WOFL-TV.

But wait, there’s more.

Besides the pot, which James confessed to having in the car, deputies found oxycodone pills and a gun.

James, who said he felt sick and couldn’t stand, was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with “severe medical complications.”

He’ll receive treatment before facing multiple charges.