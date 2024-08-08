Woman bathing “Mother Nature style” in Italian fountain draws ire of locals

How rude … or rather, how nude!

A female tourist who visited a fountain in Florence, Italy, apparently couldn’t resist the urge to take a topless dip, while encouraging others to join her.

A video of the spectacle was shared to social media with the caption, “Last night in Piazza Santo Spirito a girl bathes in the fountain in ‘mother nature’ style,” according to Australia’s 9News.

Spectators at the fountain seemed to get a kick out of the brazen act, but it drew the ire of locals who complained the city has become “out of control.”

The unidentified tourist is lucky she wasn’t in some other parts of Italy, such as Rome’s Trevi Fountain, where her topless stunt would’ve yielded a fine of as much as $745, according to 9News.