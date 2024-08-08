Off the rails: Teen allegedly derails train, captures it on video, then shows it to police

A 17-year-old boy accused of causing a train derailment in Nebraska ended up derailing his own scheme after getting the whole thing on video and showing it to police.

KOLN-TV reports the train’s conductor told investigators he spotted a switch that was misaligned, but wasn’t able to stop in time.

He also noticed that a padlock that should’ve been attached to the switch was missing.

The teen, a self-described train enthusiast who reported the derailment, aroused suspicion by knowing exactly what caused the derailment.

Surveillance video showed a lone car matching that of the suspect’s driving around the area and the boy setting up his camera just before the derailment.

No one was hurt in the derailment, though it resulted in $350,000 worth of damage.

The teen was arrested and faces two counts of criminal mischief.