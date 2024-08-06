Fowl play: Iowa ruffles feathers with limit on backyard chicken coups

Residents in Des Moines, Iowa, are making a squawk over a city proposal to put stricter limits on raising chickens in residential neighborhoods.

The proposal would cut the number of birds allowed from 30 to 12 and ban roosters, causing locals to take to the streets in protest.

The city says the proposal is in response to complaints that the birds are disturbing people’s peace and quiet, according to WOI-TV.

However, a Facebook user places the amount of complaints at just three between 2020 and June 2024, as well as one complaint about large turkeys and ducks at large.

As for us, we’re keeping our beaks out of this debate, so as not to egg anybody on.