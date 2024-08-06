Motorcyclist riding with pit bull on his lap arrested

Looking to grab a Pennsylvania state trooper’s attention? Try speeding on a motorcycle, while failing to use turn signals and driving without a license plate.

Oh, and don’t forget to have a pit bull sitting on your lap.

That’s exactly what led troopers to pull over 28-year-old Conestoga, Pennsylvania, resident Devin Yake recently, according to WPMT-TV.

On top of that, Yake allegedly had methamphetamine in his sock, marijuana and other paraphernalia, according to troopers, and was determined to be under the influence.

Luckily the dog had no problem riding in the patrol car before it was released to somebody a bit more responsible.

Yake, on the other hand, was arrested and transported to the Lancaster County Prison.