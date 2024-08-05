Downtown Area Water Quality Notice

On the afternoon of Friday August 2, 2024 multiple fire departments responded to a fire near the intersection of Webber Street and River Road. Fire fighting activities resulted in increased flow rates of water in the City water mains. It is possible that these increased flow rates within the mainline pipes may stir up accumulated rust and sediments from within the pipes which may cause the water in the downtown areas to look cloudy or discolored.

As the fire emergency subsides, flow rates within the City water system will return to normal. Any discolored water that customers may experience should be readily cleared by flushing your pipes before consumption. Although discolored water won’t make you sick, you might want to flush your pipes for several minutes before drinking or washing.

If the water does not clear, please contact the Public Works office at 541-296-5401, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., after hours (541) 980-7703.