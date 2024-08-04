Convenience store thief “Steven Seagull” banned from UK shop

The unmitigated gull!

A thieving bird, dubbed “Steven Seagull,” is banned from a British convenience store following a six-year spree during which he made off with multiple bags of chips.

The situation has gotten so out of hand that the shop owner, Stuart Harmer, has put up posters urging customers to close the door behind them to prevent future thefts.

The store’s patrons find the thefts funny, but Harmer tells the BBC that Steven has made off with 30 packs of chips in just the past two months alone. He’s even tried to replace the barbecue variety — Steven’s favorite — with spicy chips, but Steven hasn’t been deterred.