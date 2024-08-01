Suspected armed robber posts photo with stolen cash, you can guess the rest

Here’s a valuable tip for robbers: The expression is “take the money and run,” not “take the money and brag about it on social media.”

Four men suspected of committing a string of armed robberies in the greater Los Angeles area were arrested after one of them allegedly posted a photo of himself holding the cash on Instagram.

Charles Christopher, 24, D’Angelo Spencer, 26, Jordan Leonard, 25, and Tazjar Rouse, 22, were charged with one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and one count of interference with commerce by robbery, according to KNX-TV.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the suspects managed to grab a total of $7,617, according to the outlet.

It would seem Leonard got a little too cocky and allegedly shared the Instagram photo of him with a wad of cash, captioned, “love my bros we go hit every time,” and tagged his partners Christopher and Spencer, the indictment alleges.