Man uses stolen car to break into vape shop

Maybe we’re wrong, but the man who stole a car so he could rob a vape store could have aimed a little higher.

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, are searching for a man caught on video crashing the stolen car into the store.

The store owner tells WRAL-TV the driver caused roughly $7,000 worth of damage.

It turns out the thief didn’t have to work that hard to steal the car — the owner tells the outlet that she had fallen asleep while her car was parked in the garage with the door open and the keys in the ignition.