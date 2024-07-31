NFL News Wednesday

Dwight Freeney defied the odds and scouts by spinning his way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The conventional wisdom heading into the 2002 NFL draft was Dwight Freeney was too small to play defensive end. Critics also contended his trademark spin move would hit a wall against the league’s bigger, stronger offensive linemen. But former Colts general manager Bill Polian and former coach Tony Dungy saw something completely different on tape. They thought Freeney could be a game-changing pass rusher, and a perfect fit in Dungy’s patented Tampa 2 defense. Freeney didn’t disappoint. He used his speed, his innovative moves and the motivation of showing the doubters he could make it in the league to propel him to a 16-year Hall of Fame career.

Pivotal NFL season on tap for coaches with Saints, Giants, Jets, Bears, Cowboys and Eagles

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Saints general manager Mickey Loomis speaks well of coach Dennis Allen but says everyone in the organization should feel uncomfortable after several straight years without a postseason appearance. Allen is among several NFL coaches entering this season urgently looking to change the trajectory of their coaching careers. They include the Giants’ Brian Daboll, the Jets’ Robert Saleh, and Chicago’s Matt Eberflus. They all have losing career records. Daboll coached the Giants to the playoffs in 2022 but they regressed sharply last season. Dallas’ Mike McCarthy and Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni are a pair of winning coaches who nonetheless could find themselves interviewing for new jobs if they can’t avoid the playoff disappointments that ended their recent campaigns.

Judge hears NFL’s motion in ‘Sunday Ticket’ case, says jury did not follow instructions on damages

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The judge who presided over the class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers against the NFL said the jury did not follow his instructions in determining damages. U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez made the remark as he heard the NFL’s post-trial motion asking that Gutierrez rule for the league if he finds the plaintiffs did not prove their case. Gutierrez could also order a new trial because the eight-person jury came up with its own calculations for damages. The NFL has said it would appeal the verdict. That appeal would go to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and then possibly the Supreme Court.

Backup QB Joshua Dobbs seeks stability with the 49ers after whirlwind 2023 season with 3 teams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Dobbs spent the 2023 season learning different NFL offenses on the fly. He hopes that experience helps him master coach Kyle Shanahan’s complex offense with the San Francisco 49ers enough to win the backup job behind Brock Purdy. Dobbs’ 2023 season was a whirlwind. He signed with Cleveland in March only to be traded to Arizona less than three weeks before the season opener. Dobbs jumped right in and became the Week 1 starter before being dealt again before the trade deadline to Minnesota. Dobbs then came off the bench to lead the Vikings to a win just a few days after arriving and without even knowing his teammates’ names.

Rams left guard Jonah Jackson day to day because of shoulder injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jonah Jackson is day to day because of a shoulder injury.

Jackson left practice early on Tuesday, holding his left arm while coming off the field with a trainer.

Coach Sean McVay did not speak to reporters Wednesday and is expected to provide more information regarding Jackson’s injury on Thursday.

“Next man up, right, that’s what this game is,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “There’s gonna be guys going down for sometimes a day, sometimes an extended period of time.”

Jackson signed a three-year contract with $34 million in guaranteed money in March. He started 57 games in four seasons with the Detroit Lions, who drafted Jackson in the third round out of Ohio State in 2020.

The Rams made it a priority in the offseason to strengthen the interior of their offensive line, re-signing right guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year deal and bringing in Jackson. Those moves allowed Steve Avila to move to center, where he played in college at TCU, after a strong rookie season at left guard.