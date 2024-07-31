Doorbell camera catches visitor with his pants down

A Pennsylvania man got caught with his pants down — literally — when he decided to flash a doorbell camera.

Charles George Swenson, 40, allegedly walked up to the door, spit on the porch, and then walked away while pulling his pants down and “standing on the masonry wall between the two properties,” a neighbor told police in a complaint obtained by Bucks.

Swenson “pulled out his buttocks then turned around [and] exposed his genitals to the camera,” according to the complaint.

Swenson is being held on 10 percent of $60,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 7, according to court records obtained by the outlet.