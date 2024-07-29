Oregon Department of Forestry Orders Resources from the Oregon National Guard

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) has ordered four hand crews through the Oregon National Guard (ORNG). Through Governor Kotek’s State of Emergency Declaration, ODF is able to order firefighting resources as needed from the National Guard. Since the declaration, the department has already ordered two medevac helicopters and other air support from the National Guard in support of multijurisdictional fires.

“The wildfire situation on the ground is dynamic and challenging, and we need all hands on deck,” Governor Kotek said. “I want to thank the Oregon National Guard for their dedication and cooperation in fighting Oregon’s wildfires and protecting Oregon’s communities and natural resources.”

The four hand crews are comprised of 92 personnel: 22 firefighters per crew, two liaisons and two support personnel. Two of the crews will be staffed by Air Guard members and two will be staffed with Army Guard members.

ODF’s Deputy Director of Fire Operations Kyle Williams said, “This year’s extreme weather has tested our limits, but our unwavering commitment to protecting Oregon’s communities and natural resources remains. We are leveraging every resource available to fight the wildfires, including our partners at the Oregon National Guard.”

These service members will go through the administrative process to bring them on State Active Duty (SAD) orders on Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, August 1 and will then be assigned out to a fire through ODF from there. Their assignment will last 14 days in support of the U.S. Forest Service on multijurisdictional fires.

“The Oregon Guard is engaged and supporting first responders to what is shaping up to be another busy fire season,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs, Oregon Military Department. “We are prepared to continue support as requested to assist our fellow Oregonians as needed.”

“We recognize and appreciate the support the Oregon National Guard are giving to our unified efforts,” said Jacque Buchanan, Regional Forester for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. “Their assistance comes at a pivotal time and will bring a welcomed boost in suppression response capabilities on the numerous wildfires impacting our communities.”

The Oregon Department of Forestry continues to tap into every outlet available through the Oregon National Guard, our in-state partners, landowners, state-to-state mutual aid agreements and the NW Compact to mobilize more firefighters and resources.