Secretary of State’s office distributes $2 million to county elections offices to bolster security

OLYMPIA — In the second year of a statewide funding program to help counties improve their elections security, the Washington state Office of the Secretary of State has provided approximately $2 million to 30 elections offices statewide, with final calculations pending.

The program’s third year of funding is now open. As in prior years, each county’s elections office can receive up to $80,000 to pay for improvements to local election security.

“County election officials and employees around the state work hard to ensure our election systems are fair and secure,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said. “This additional funding will go a long way to bolster security efforts.”

Counties can use this funding to purchase or upgrade elections security software and hardware, hire IT security personnel, make structural improvements, and more. Among the county elections offices that received 2023-24 funds, notable uses included:

Snohomish County invested in monitoring devices, security measures for ballot drop boxes, building security, and upgraded cybersecurity measures and training.

“Voters in Snohomish County and across our state can continue to take pride in our fair and accurate elections,” Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell said. “Our elections are supported by state and local government resources that help keep our elections security top-notch.”

The Stevens County Auditor’s office has added multiple key physical improvements to publicly accessible areas.

“With these resources, Stevens County has successfully implemented significant security improvements in our newly rented ballot processing space,” Stevens County Auditor Lori Larsen said. “The additions, including see-through wire mesh barriers, large monitors, and a lobby management system, have enhanced transparency and security for our election processes, ensuring a secure and observable environment for our interested election observers.”

In Thurston County, physical security improvements including permanent vehicle barriers will keep elections offices secure and resilient.

“This funding was vital to our acquiring barriers for our new voting center in the form of large concrete planters,” Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall said. “These will protect both staff and voters during an election.”

Secretary Hobbs launched this program in November 2022. $1.57 million was awarded to 25 counties in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work closely with election officials to better protect our elections from cyber threats and other bad actors,” Secretary Hobbs said. “With each new election cycle, these threats continue to escalate in frequency and severity.”

To be eligible, a county must have an Albert sensor in operation to monitor its network for cyber threats and attacks. The deadline for county elections offices to apply is May 2, 2025.

Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees areas within state government including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal. The office operates the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, and administers the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees and the Productivity Board state employee suggestion program. The Office of the Secretary of State also oversees the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.