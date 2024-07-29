MLB Monday News

Cardinals add starter in a 3-team, 7-player trade, Royals also add pitcher day before trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals added starting pitcher Erick Fedde and the Kansas City Royals acquired veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen as playoff hopefuls made deals the day before MLB’s trade deadline. Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham were traded Monday from the lowly White Sox to the Cardinals as part of a three-team deal involving seven players. Chicago also sent hard-throwing reliever Michael Kopech to the NL West-leading Dodgers. Los Angeles also acquired utilityman Tommy Edman from the Cardinals, and the Dodgers sent three infield prospects to Chicago. Seattle made another significant move acquiring veteran Justin Turner from Toronto for a minor leaguer.

Carlos Estévez may get shot at nailing Philadelphia Phillies closer role

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are excited to have closer Carlos Estévez after they acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels for a pair of minor league pitching prospects as they strengthen a run at their first World Series since 2008. Estévez has 20 saves this season, a year after he had 31 and was an All-Star for the Angels. The 31-year-old Estévez originally signed with Colorado in 2011 and made his major league debut in 2016. He has 76 saves in 418 appearances, all in relief. The Phillies have had six pitchers combine for 27 saves this season.

Former Major League pitcher Reyes Moronta dies in a motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former Major League Baseball pitcher Reyes Moronta has been killed in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic, one of his former team’s has said. The 31-year-old Moronta played for the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels over six seasons. Moronta was riding a motorcycle in the Villa Gonzalez community, in the northern part of his home country, on Sunday night when the accident occurred. Dominican team Aguilas Cibaenas says “we profoundly regret the unexpected death of pitcher Reyes Moronta, who died yesterday.”