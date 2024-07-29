Paris Olympics Monday

A’ja Wilson dominates as US women beat Japan 102-76 to open campaign for 8th straight Olympic gold

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 24 points and Breanna Stewart added 22 to help the U.S. beat Japan 102-76 in the Olympic opener for both teams. Wilson also had 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. The Americans now have a 56-game Olympic winning streak that dates to the 1992 Barcelona Games. The U.S. also beat Japan in the final at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. This was Brittney Griner’s first game internationally since she spent time in a Russian prison in 2022. She had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Swimming’s next generation, from all over the globe, claims the spotlight at Paris Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Swimming’s next generation of stars claimed the spotlight at the Paris Olympics on Monday night, a brash group that comes from all over the globe. Summer McIntosh, the 17-year-old phenom from Canada. David Popovici, a 19-year-old from Romania. Mollie O’Callaghan, a 20-year-old speedster who took down her mighty Australian teammate, Ariarne Titmus. Throw in an Italian gold medalist, and another from South Africa, and it was clear that swimming’s reach stretches far beyond the traditional powerhouse, the United States. The Americans collected some hardware on Day 3 at La Defense Arena, but only silver and bronze.

American swimmers grabbed plenty of hardware Monday at the Olympics, but no gold

NANTERRE, France (AP) — American swimmers won four medals at the Olympics Monday night, but none of them gold. Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant went silver and bronze against Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh in the 400-meter individual medley. Ryan Murphy took a bronze in the 100-meter backstroke, his seventh medal over three Olympics. Luke Hobson earned a bronze of his own in the 200 freestyle.

The U.S. men’s gymnastics team ended a lengthy Olympic medal drought. They hope the NCAA notices

PARIS (AP) — The U.S. men’s gymnastics team hopes the program’s first Olympic team medal in 16 years can give the sport a boost back home. The Americans surged to bronze in the team final to give the U.S. its first team medal since Beijing in 2008. The team says their NCAA careers helped prepare them for the moment. Paul Juda says he hopes their performance will help college athletic directors see the importance of NCAA programs help fuel the U.S. Olympic team.

Djokovic beats rival Nadal at the Paris Olympics in their 60th and possibly last head-to-head match

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic dominated rival Rafael Nadal at the start, and then held off a comeback attempt to win 6-1, 6-4 at the Paris Olympics in the second round. Monday’s match was the 60th — and likely last — head-to-head matchup between the two tennis greats. Djokovic claimed 10 of the initial 11 games, with Nadal nowhere near the skilled and ever-hustling version of himself that won a record 14 French Open trophies on the same red clay at Roland Garros that is hosting Summer Games matches. Then, suddenly, the indefatigable Nadal got going, making a push to turn this contest competitive. He got to 4-all in the second set, before Djokovic took the last two games.