Electricity has been restored in Mosier. Please take precautions when dealing with food and water safety after a power outage:

o If your power was out for more than 4 hours, discard perishable refrigerated items like meats, seafood, dairy, eggs, prepared foods, and food requiring temperature control.

o If your power was out for more than 48 hours, also discard all frozen foods requiring temperature control. Food with ice crystals may be safe to keep, but do not refreeze thawed items.

o When in Doubt, throw it out.

Due to loss of water pressure in the distribution system on July 22, 2024, potentially harmful bacteria could be present in the water supply. If these bacteria are present, they could make you sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems. The affected area is limited, but if you have received this notice directly from your water provider, you are in the affected area.

Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute, allow the water to cool before using, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

• Drinking

• Brushing teeth

• Washing fruits and vegetables

• Preparing food and baby formula

• Making ice

• Cleaning food contact surfaces

We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within estimated time frame.

This boil water advisory is a precaution. To limit risk to health, customers should follow the instructions contained in this advisory.

For more information, go to https://cityofmosier.com

or contact John Grim P.E., Mosier Emergency Services at (541) 993-5421. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by contaminants in drinking water are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791 or the Oregon Health Authority, Drinking Water Services at 971-673-0405.