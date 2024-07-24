Woman loses it at Florida airport, screams at “loser” boyfriend

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — and now we have the proof on video.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows an unidentified woman giving her boyfriend — and everyone within earshot at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale Airport — a piece of her mind after he apparently caused her to miss her flight.

The profanity-laced tirade goes on for about a minute and a half, during which she calls him a “f****** loser” and “the most worthless person I have ever met in my life.”

The man, who somehow managed to stay calm throughout the tirade, eventually cracked a smile, causing her to scream, “It’s funny? It’s funny?” before repeatedly yelling, “I hate you.”

The man eventually walks away with a security guard while the woman seems to regain her composure.