7/23 Klickitat County Commissioners Meeting

Klickitat County Commissioners met yesterday. The key item of interest was a jail update from H.R. Director Robb Van Cleave. He began by saying that there would not be an update at next week’s meeting, but he will be joined the following week, August 6, by Island County jail chief administrator Jose Briones, who has been evaluating the situation at the Klickitat County Jail. His report will not be ready by the 6th, but it gives the Commissioners a chance to meet him and ask questions.

And regarding the hunt for a new jail administrator, he “If we can get resolved the challenges and opportunities, it will be posted Friday, with review date is September 1st. Monday, I will post it with the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, and it will be distributed to every corrections team in the state of Oregon and Washington.”

