7/23 The Dalles City Council and Wasco County Commissioners Joint Session

The Dalles City Council and Wasco County Commissioners met in a joint session last night to work on plans to make the most efficient use of Google tax dollars and community service fees. Though 345 people took the time to respond to a public survey, that is less than 2 percent of Wasco County’s population. Commissioner Steve Kramer wants to hear more.

“E-mail us. If you’ve got something, send it to me, and I’ll slide it in and send it out and make sure everybody else gets it. So, if there’s other comments, send ’em and we’ll make sure they get out.”

If you’d like to share your ideas on what to do with the Google money, that email is [email protected]

