Woman collecting disability benefits caught running marathons

A British woman’s disability scam came to a screeching halt after she posted photos of herself running in marathons to Facebook.

Sara Morris, 49, had collected nearly $26,000 after claiming “severe” multiple sclerosis left her struggling to stand up, according to court records obtained by Metro.

Her lawyer argued that Morris was diagnosed with MS 19 years ago, and that the “severity of its impact ebbs and flows to a degree.”

Morris also claimed she used running as a way of trying to manage her MS.

A judge, however, believed Morris was “lying through her teeth” and sentenced her to eight months in prison.