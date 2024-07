They may call it the Love Boat, but it was pizza that landed Princess Cruises in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The cruise line coordinated its fleet on July 12 to set the record for the biggest pizza party at multiple venues, serving up 60,000 slices, according to Princess’ official website.

Princess reports the feat required 6,512 pounds of dough, 3,417 pounds of flour, 1,393 pounds of pepperoni and 2,323 pounds of cheese.