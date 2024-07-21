Whiskey Creek Fire – Hood River County

GPS: 45.632833, -121.794833

SIZE: 165 acres per the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

% contained: 0%

WEATHER: 76°F | Humidity: 63% | Wind: 12-15 mph



Red Flag Warning issued for the area from 5am through 8pm 7/21/24 for possible thunderstorms and strong winds.

FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL: UNKNOWN

7/21/2024

———-

4:52pm Fire size updated to 165 acres per per the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

2:45pm Winds are peaking around 12-15mph gusts in the vicinity of the fire. It’s been very smoky which has impeded the ability of firefighting aircraft to accurately access the fire.

2:00pm Fire size updated to 10 ac.

9:00am Update per Mt. Hood National Forest- US Forest Service

The Whisky Creek Fire is located near the confluence of Whisky Creek & Herman Creek Trail. There is no updated acreage yet, but there was some activity overnight, so it is likely larger than 10.5 acres. (We will update later today with better estimate.) Fire is in the Mark O. Hatfield Wilderness Area and is a 4 to 6 mile hike in for firefighters to reach.

Firefighters have ordered water-dropping helicopters and additional ground resources. Growth today depends on heat, wind, and occurrence of any local lightning/thunderstorms.

CLOSED Mt. Hood NF sites include: Rainy Lake & Black Lake Campgrounds, Mt. Defiance South & Warren Lake Trailheads.

CLOSED Columbia River Gorge Trails: Trails starting at Wyeth Campground & Herman Creek including Gorge Trail #400, Wyeth Trail #411, and Herman Bridge Trail # 406e.

Currently it is not impacting the Pacific Crest Trail.

7/20/2024

———-

4:45pm 7/20/24, Per Cascade Locks and Fire EMS – size updated to 5.5 acres. There are 17 firefighters on the ground, two helicopters, and a 20 person hand crew en route.

2:30pm, 7/20/2024, Per Cascade Locks Fire and EMS – You may see helicopters coming down to fuel up at the Cascade Locks airport as well as dip into the Columbia for water.

1 pm, 7/20/24, Per Cascade Locks Fire and EMS – Helicopters are en route to the scene. Please be considerate of airspace. Crews are also currently on foot, hiking into the area.