Brotherly love: Brothers rent billboard, start TikTok account to help brother find true love

Chris Cooke was about to give up on love — until his brothers got involved.

Chris’ twin brother, Henry, and younger brother Jamie have launched a Find Chris Love campaign, which includes a billboard and a dedicated TikTok account, to help their love-starved sibling find “the love of his life.”

“Chris is an awesome guy. He’s smart, funny, charismatic, outgoing and handsome, of course, but he doesn’t always have the best of luck in the romance department, so we figured we’d step in and see if we could help him out,” Henry and Jamie told Good Morning America recently.

If you’re interested in helping a down-on-his-luck guy out, the half-marathon runner and one-time ballroom dance teacher, 34, is “smart, loyal and a blast to be around.”

Better hurry, though — Henry and Jamie have given themselves just 30 days to find Chris, who lives in Colorado, a good match.